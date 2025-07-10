Gemini lands on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as it expands to third-party earbuds

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced plans to bring Gemini to Samsung and Sony earbuds earlier this year.

User reports suggest that the chatbot is now available on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when connected to a device running One UI 8.

Google is steadily making good on its promise to bring Gemini to more devices. After sharing plans to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Wear OS watches earlier this year, the company finally announced Gemini for Wear OS yesterday, confirming that the new Galaxy Watch 8 series will be the first to receive it. In addition, the company has quietly extended Gemini to a pair of Samsung earbuds.

A Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro user on X recently reported seeing a new option to select Gemini as the default voice assistant when connected to a device running One UI 8. Once enabled, this option allows users to summon Gemini on the earbuds using the “Hey Google” hotword when connected to an unlocked device.

It’s not immediately clear whether Gemini support for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is exclusive to One UI 8 devices or if it will also be available on devices running One UI 7. We expect Samsung to reveal more details when it officially announces the rollout.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro aren’t the first earbuds to receive Gemini support. Google has offered the AI chatbot on its Pixel Buds lineup for quite some time now, but this marks the first instance of Gemini appearing on wireless earbuds from a third-party OEM. Samsung will likely expand availability to more earbuds in the future, and according to Google’s announcement from May, Gemini will also make it to select Sony earbuds this year.

