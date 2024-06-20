Galaxy Buds 3 retail listing reveals the stunning new design

Lily Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Buds 3 were spotted on a South Korean e-commerce site.

The leaked images showcase the Galaxy Buds 3 featuring a stem design as previously expected.

The charging case also gets a makeover, featuring a transparent lid and a vertical orientation.

Samsung’s highly anticipated summer Unpacked event could be announced any day now, with a tentative date set for July 10. As the countdown continues, new information about the products expected to debut is emerging, including the next generation of Samsung’s wireless earbuds.

Recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy Buds 3 might feature a design reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods, and now we have our first glimpse of these new earbuds.

X/Twitter user @TEQHNIKACROSS spotted what look like the official product images of the Galaxy Buds 3 on Coupang, an e-commerce site in South Korea. These images give us a preview of the sleek new design of Samsung’s earbuds, and we’re here for it. (h/t: Sammobile)

First things first, the images showcase the Galaxy Buds 3 in a polished grey color variant, which looks absolutely slick. The charging case has undergone a redesign, transitioning from a horizontal to a vertical layout, with a transparent lid that adds a futuristic touch to the design.

The earbuds themselves look stunning. They appear to sport a wider earbud section and a rectangular stem, which makes them look much less like the Airpods or the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Even though the two Buds 3 models might look similar to one another, word on the street is that the Pro version could have ‘blade lights’ running down the stems to set them apart from the standard Galaxy Buds 3.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are rumored to share several features, including active noise cancellation (ANC), an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, and ultra-high-quality sound (24bit/96kHz).

For me, this is the best look Samsung has come up with for its earbuds so far. Let’s hope they sound just as good as they look.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments