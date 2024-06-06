Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro leak reveals colors and specs

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung could be planning to announce the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro next month.

Both earbuds will come in two colors and have ANC.

The Buds 3 Pro will have a bigger battery and a few extra features.

July will be a big month for Samsung as it is expected to make a few announcements at its July 10 Unpacked event. We expect the company will unveil its latest foldables at the event, and we could even get a launch for the highly anticipated Galaxy Ring. It appears that the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could make an appearance as well, and a new leak may have given us some details about the two audio devices.

The outlet Android Headlines appears to have obtained leaked details about the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds line. According to the publication, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro will be available in two colors: Silver and White. We can also expect the two to share an IP57 rating, Bluetooth 5.4 support, SmartThings Find support, 360 audio, and ultra-high-quality sound (24bit/96kHz).

What’s particularly notable is that it appears the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro will both get active noise cancelation (ANC). It’s nice to see Samsung offer ANC as a basic feature across the line. In fact, even the $99 Galaxy Buds FE, which launched last year, got ANC.

Where these earbuds differ, it looks like the Pro version will have a bigger battery, adaptive noise control, blade lights, and ambient sound. The leak says the battery on the Pro model will last six hours with ANC on and seven hours with ANC off. Meanwhile, the case will provide 30 hours of battery life.

As for the standard model, it seems you get one less hour of playback. The Buds 3 has five hours of energy with ANC on, while that time will be extended to six hours with it off. The case for these earbuds will last up to 24 hours.

The outlet didn’t have a price but predicts that the pricing will be similar to the last generation (Buds 2 $139/Buds 2 Pro $229). It also predicts that Samsung will announce the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro at Unpacked in July or maybe just before it.

July is a little earlier than when Samsung usually holds these events. But it’s believed that the company wants to capitalize on the marketing around the 2024 Summer Olympics, which starts on July 26 in Paris, France. Consequently, Samsung is also expected to hold the event in Paris.

