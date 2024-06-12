The Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro clear another regulatory hurdle ahead of launch

Jasper Lastoria / SoundGuys

TL;DR A new BIS listing suggests that Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro could be available soon.

The listing includes model numbers SM-R530 and SM-R630, confirming that there will be two models.

We’ve spotted several tidbits claiming the specs, design, and new features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. A new certification suggests that both models are finally gearing up for their forthcoming launch.

Both models recently passed through the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), certifying them for launch and sale in India (h/t: MySmartPrice). Devices usually pass through certification bodies just before their launch. It’s an important legal hurdle to clear and further hints at the products’ imminent availability. Last month, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also passed through other regulatory bodies, including the FCC, with the model numbers SM-R530 and SM-R630.

While the latest listing echoes those numbers, it offers no new insight.

Prior leaks suggest that Samsung could offer a radical redesign, with an AirPods-like stalk the big talking point. Other flourishes, like “blade lights” and silver colorways, could also be in the offing. The Pro model is believed to offer seven hours of battery life, an hour more than its non-Pro sibling. Buyers could also expect up to 30 hours of use when factoring in the charging case’s capacity.

As mentioned, the BIS listing is a good sign that the Galaxy Buds 3 are coming soon, even if Samsung hasn’t confirmed a launch date. It’s believed that the next Unpacked event could occur in Paris on July 10. If that is the case, it seems almost certain that we’ll see the Galaxy Buds 3 series there as well.

