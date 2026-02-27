Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37 get big battery boosts — with one caveat

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The energy labels for the Samsung Galaxy A37 and A57 are out.

Both the A37 and A57 have jumped up to an A rating.

Both devices also see a drastic improvement in battery life.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series earlier this week, but it’s not done with releasing new hardware yet. We still have its mid-rangers, foldables, and more to look forward to. In terms of the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, it seems the launch could be imminent, as the energy labels for both handsets have arrived.

Courtesy of NieuweMobiel.NL, we have the energy labels for the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. Both devices see marked improvements from last year. Lets take a quick dive into the details.

Starting with the A37, Samsung managed to net an A rating, which is a significant improvement. For comparison, the A36 received a C rating last year. Another category that made a similarly noteworthy jump is the battery life.

The A37 moves up from 41 hours and 28 minutes to an impressive 53 hours on a single charge. Keep in mind that this is a measurement of idle time, so you won’t be seeing this kind of performance when using the phone. However, it does suggest that the battery will last longer than before.

NieuweMobiel.NL Galaxy A37

Meanwhile, we get a fairly average C rating for repairability and 1,200 recharge cycles before battery capacity drops to 80%. However, it gets an IP68 rating, which is the same as the A57, and a B for drop damage.

Moving on to the A57, the phone upgrades from last year’s B rating to an A rating. Like the A37, the A57 also has significantly improved battery life at 52 hours (previously 44 hours and 34 minutes). However, it clocks in at just an hour under the A37. While the battery life on the A37 may be longer, the A57 beats it in drop damage with an A rating. And the repairability is the same at a C rating.

NieuweMobiel.NL Galaxy A57

Although Samsung appears to have made a number of improvements, there is one area where the A57 takes a step back. You’ll notice that the number of recharge cycles before dropping to 80% capacity is 1,200. This is in line with most phones, but the A56 allowed up to 2,000 recharges before dropping to 80%.

These energy labels appearing in the EU’s EPREL database suggest that we’re getting closer to launch. However, Samsung has yet to make any kind of announcement. Just a reminder, the tech giant unveiled the A36 and A56 last year at the beginning of March.

