The pre-order perks for Samsung's Galaxy A56 and A36 have leaked

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The pre-order perks for the Galaxy A36 and A56 have been revealed.

If you pre-order, you’ll get a travel charger, Galaxy Fit 3, and premium cover.

The promo suggests that the phones will ship on March 13, at least in Nigeria.

We won’t have to wait much longer for the next Galaxy A series phones as Samsung confirmed this week that they’ll be revealed on March 2. With the launch on the horizon, you may be wondering what goodies you’ll get for pre-ordering. Thanks to one of Samsung’s partners, we now know what to expect.

Nigerian mobile retail store Pointek has shared details on the pre-order benefits on social media. The post mentions the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, with the Galaxy A26 notably missing. If you decide to pre-order, it looks like you’ll get a free travel charger, Galaxy Fit 3, and premium cover. For this promotion, it says you’ll need to put down an initial payment of NGN 100,000, which is about $67 in the US.

According to the company, pre-orders have already started and will run until March 12. Presumably, this means that the Galaxy A56 and A36 will start shipping on March 13, at least in Nigeria.

At this point, we know pretty much everything there is to know about the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26. All three models are expected to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP67 rating. The A56 should sport a Exynos 1580 chip, while the A36 features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and the A26 features an Exynos 1380 SoC.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like