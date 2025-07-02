This Samsung phone still hasn't launched in the US, but it's making waves worldwide

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Initial sales of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G in Western Europe were reportedly up 12% over the Galaxy A55 5G.

By contrast, the Galaxy A55 5G’s initial sales were down 22% in the region compared to the A54 5G.

The phone is scheduled to launch in the US later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G launched way back in March, offering six years of OS upgrades, faster charging than the Galaxy S25, and a competitive price tag. The phone still hasn’t launched in the US, but it’s making waves in other markets.

Counterpoint Research reports that Galaxy A56 5G sales in Western Europe were up 12% over the Galaxy A55 5G in their first seven weeks of availability. That’s pretty impressive, as there’s no shortage of mid-range phones in the region. Samsung has to contend with offerings from Google, HONOR, Motorola, realme, Xiaomi, and more.

The tracking firm also noted that the Galaxy A55 5G’s initial sales declined by a massive 22% last year compared to the Galaxy A54 5G. Counterpoint suggested that the Galaxy A56 5G’s Galaxy AI features may have helped it achieve higher growth. However, the mid-ranger lacks most of the AI features seen on the Galaxy S25 series and earlier. Expect features like Best Face functionality, support for Samsung apps in Gemini, and Auto Trim.

Otherwise, the mid-range phone has an Exynos 1580 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen, and a 50MP+12MP+5MP rear camera trio.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A56 5G will launch in the US later this year. The company hasn’t issued a launch window just yet, though. So our fingers are crossed that it arrives sooner rather than later.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.