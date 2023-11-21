Samsung Galaxy A54: Stable One UI 6 update arrives in the US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Some users are reporting that they have received the stable One UI 6 update.

It appears AT&T is the only carrier that has released the update so far.

The Galaxy A54 is the first mid-range phone to get the stable Android 14 update.

After rolling out for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22, the stable One UI 6 update train is still chugging along. It appears the next phone to get the update will be the Galaxy A54, and it is available to users in the US.

According to SamMobile, at least one Reddit user has reported receiving the stable One UI 6 update. The outlet has confirmed that this is no accident and the Android 14 release is indeed starting in the US.

This makes the Galaxy A54 the third Samsung phone to get the stable version of the latest One UI update and the first of the mid-rangers. The rollout hasn’t spread widely yet, however, with the update only being released by AT&T at the moment. But we likely won’t have to wait very long for other carriers to start releasing the update as well.

Samsung’s version of Android 14 offers several new features that range from UI tweaks to new functions. You can see all the new changes in our deep dive of One UI 6.

If you want to see if the update is available for your device, all you have to do is head over to Settings and navigate to Software update. You should see a prompt to update if the update is available.

