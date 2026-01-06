Free AT&T Wi-Fi is coming to every American Airlines flight this year

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR American Airlines has partnered with AT&T to offer free, high-speed, satellite-based Wi-Fi on all its planes.

The airline carrier expects to have nearly every plane equipped with Wi-Fi by early spring.

Passengers will need to sign up for American’s AAdvantage loyalty program to access the perk.

As airlines like Delta and United form partnerships with satellite internet providers like T-Mobile and Starlink to provide passengers with Wi-Fi, another airline is now following suit. Soon, travelers will be able to keep themselves entertained with free Wi-Fi on their American Airlines flight.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Today, American Airlines announced that it will offer free, high-speed, satellite-based Wi-Fi on all of its flights starting this year. AT&T will be American’s partner on this endeavor, and the rollout is expected to start later this month. The carrier states that the rollout will occur in phases, and nearly every flight is expected to be equipped by early spring.

To gain access to the perk, passengers will have to sign up for American’s free rewards program, known as AAdvantage. According to the press release, you’ll need to sign into the aainflight.com portal with your AAdvantage number and password. From there, all you need to do is select “Free Wi-Fi” to start browsing.

American says it already has 900 mainline aircraft equipped with high-speed satellite Wi-Fi. It also claims that it now has more satellite-equipped Wi-Fi aircraft than any other carrier.

Follow