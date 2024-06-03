You can now play Nintendo 3DS games on your iPhone

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Folium is a new emulator for iOS that supports Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS, and Nintendo DS games.

The app is available for a one-time $4.99 fee on Apple’s App Store and works on iPhones running iOS 15 and later.

While Folium was designed for iPhone, it can technically run on devices running at least iPadOS 15, visionOS 1, or macOS 12.

Apple recently started allowing retro game emulators on its App Store. Since then, iOS users have been able to play a wide range of classic console games, including those developed for Game Boy, PSP, and more. Notably, none of the available game emulators for the latest iPhones supported Nintendo 3DS games — until now.

Folium, the first Nintendo 3DS game emulator for iOS, is finally available on Apple’s App Store (via Centro Leaks). The $4.99 app supports Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS, and Nintendo DS game ROMs. Expectedly, Folium doesn’t offer any games or system files, and users will have to supply those individually.

Like some other retro game emulators on iOS, Folium supports a wide range of third-party controllers. These include Backbone One, Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Pro Controller, PlayStation DualShock and DualSense, and Xbox Series and Series X. While the app was specifically designed for iOS 15 and later, those running at least iPadOS 15, visionOS 1, or macOS 12 (on Apple silicon) can also download it to their devices.

O emulador Folium adicionou suporte ao Nintendo 3DS pra iPhone, mas como dá pra ver no vídeo abaixo, ainda tem muito trabalho a ser feito, tanto do ponto de vista de otimização quanto de personalização Mais detalhes sobre ele no post do link abaixo pic.twitter.com/G2QN9ssOll — Eric Arraché (@ericarrache) June 3, 2024

According to an early hands-on video, it appears that Folium could use some further optimization and customization. Nevertheless, it’s a welcome addition to the App Store that Nintendo 3DS fans will appreciate. To buy Folium, you can head to its listing on the App Store.

