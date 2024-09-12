Flappy Bird is flapping its way back to mobile stores

Flappy Bird

It’s hard to believe, but it has been 10 years since the hit mobile game Flappy Bird was taken down. Now a decade later, it’s about to make its triumphant return to mobile.

When Flappy Bird was released back in 2013, it was just a simple mobile game where you tapped the screen to maneuver a yellow bird through obstacles. Despite its humble beginnings, it eventually skyrocketed in popularity due in part to a review from Swedish YouTuber Pewdiepie. The game became such a viral sensation that developer Dong Nguyen told The Verge it was bringing in around $50,000 a day from in-app advertisements. However, Flappy Bird’s success had a negative impact on Nguyen’s life. He eventually took the game down in February 2024, citing that the game was addictive and that it had become a problem.

Fast forward to today, Nguyen announced on his website that he feels “refreshed,” “reinvigorated,” and ready to bring the game back. On top of the announcement, the game also has a trailer that you can watch below.

This isn’t exactly the same game that left mobile stores back in 2014. The game now features new characters you can use including Trixie, Tekno, Peng, and Quirky. It will also introduce new game modes such as easy mode, a basketball-themed mode where you fly the character through hoops, and a rivals mode where you can take on 99 other players.

There’s no exact date for the launch, but the new and improved Flappy Bird will be available on the Play Store and App Store. It will be available on the online gaming sites Poki and CrazyGames.

