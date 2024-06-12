Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Wearables and health

The Fitbit web dashboard is going away: Here's what you need to know

You'll need to use the Android or iPhone app to access your Fitbit.
By

Published on3 hours ago

A Fitbit Versa 4 charges on a user's desk.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Fitbit web dashboard will shut down on July 8, 2024.
  • You can still manage your Fitbit devices using Android or iOS apps.

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit has resulted in some changes. The last one was the decision to shut down Fitbit Pay and replace it with Google Wallet, for example. Now, we’re learning of another significant change Fitbit device owners might not like. Fitbit has taken to its own forums to announce that the Fitbit web dashboard will be shutting down on July 8, 2024.

The plan is to consolidate the web dashboard into the mobile app, which is available for both Android and iOS. Not only is Fitbit integrating all the web dashboard features and info into its apps, but the team also mentions there are some features specifically designed for the applications. After all, creating a separation between the mobile apps and the web dashboard may not be the best idea.

A Galaxy A51 displays the Fitbit App including a user's sleep and stress data.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

That said, some of you may still prefer a web view of your nutrition, activity, sleep, and weight data. This is very specific data that may look better on a larger screen. According to Fitbit, though, this is an effort to make a more seamless experience, and it’s also part of the efforts to combine the Fitbit and Google teams.

We wonder how much this will affect people, though. How many of you are using the Fitbit web dashboard? Shall we run a poll? Let’s do it!

Do you use the Fitbit web dashboard or the mobile app?

15 votes
Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

    News
    Fitbit