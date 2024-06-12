The Fitbit web dashboard is going away: Here's what you need to know

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Fitbit web dashboard will shut down on July 8, 2024.

You can still manage your Fitbit devices using Android or iOS apps.

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit has resulted in some changes. The last one was the decision to shut down Fitbit Pay and replace it with Google Wallet, for example. Now, we’re learning of another significant change Fitbit device owners might not like. Fitbit has taken to its own forums to announce that the Fitbit web dashboard will be shutting down on July 8, 2024.

The plan is to consolidate the web dashboard into the mobile app, which is available for both Android and iOS. Not only is Fitbit integrating all the web dashboard features and info into its apps, but the team also mentions there are some features specifically designed for the applications. After all, creating a separation between the mobile apps and the web dashboard may not be the best idea.

That said, some of you may still prefer a web view of your nutrition, activity, sleep, and weight data. This is very specific data that may look better on a larger screen. According to Fitbit, though, this is an effort to make a more seamless experience, and it’s also part of the efforts to combine the Fitbit and Google teams.

We wonder how much this will affect people, though. How many of you are using the Fitbit web dashboard? Shall we run a poll? Let’s do it!

Do you use the Fitbit web dashboard or the mobile app? 15 votes I often use the Fitbit web dashboard. I am sad to see it go away. 40 % I mostly use the Fitbit mobile app, but also like using the web dashboard sometimes. 7 % I never use the Fitbit web dashboard, so I won't be missing it. 53 %

