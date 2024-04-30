Fitbit warns users to switch from Fitbit Pay to Google Wallet by July

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is replacing Fitbit Pay with Google Wallet.

Users will be able to continue using existing cards stored in Fitbit Pay until July 29.

New cards can no longer be added to the app.

Contactless payments with Fitbit are about to change. Google plans to shut down Fitbit Pay and replace it with Google Wallet in the coming months.

The Fitbit team has sent out emails (h/t Droid Life) to users notifying them that it is updating its contactless payments feature. After July 29, Fitbit Pay will be replaced by Wallet, which the company says “will increase the number of banks and cards that are available for contactless payments on your Fitbit device.” However, for those who live in Saudi Arabia, Japan, or Taiwan, you’ll be able to continue using Fitbit Pay past July 29.

Users will be able to continue using existing cards that are stored in Fitbit Pay until this deadline. However, you won’t be able to add new cards to Fitbit Pay going forward.

Google Wallet is currently available on all Charge, Sense, and Versa devices that support contactless payments. On the support page, Fitbit explains how to switch to the new payment method in the Fitbit app: From the Today tab in the Fitbit app, tap the devices icon your device.

Tap the Wallet tile.

Tap Update to Google Wallet, and sign in to your Google account.

Follow the on-screen instructions to add a card to Google Wallet. Note that your cards aren’t migrated from Fitbit Pay, so you need to add them to Google Wallet. Keep in mind that the Fitbit app will need to be on version 4.14.1 or higher to make the switch.

In related news, Google released an update to Google Wallet that introduced new features. The company initially announced that American Express cards would now work with Wallet on Fitbit. However, it later confirmed in a statement sent to Android Authority that this support would not be rolling out.

