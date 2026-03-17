You’ll soon be able to ask Fitbit’s AI coach how that slice of pizza affects your glucose levels

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit is revamping Sleep Score and improving its sleep-tracking algorithm to be more accurate.

Public Preview users will soon be able to connect a continuous glucose monitor through Health Connect.

Public Preview users will also soon be able to link their medical records to the Fitbit app.

Last year, Fitbit launched its AI-powered personal health coach. The Gemini-infused assistant is designed to be your fitness trainer, sleep coach, and health and wellness advisor. This coach will soon be able to provide you with a fuller picture of your health, thanks to several updates.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a new blog post, Google announced a list of Fitbit updates that Public Preview users will soon be able to take advantage of. The first of these updates enhances the sleep-tracking algorithm, which is said to provide a 15% improvement in sleep tracking accuracy. Specifically, the algorithm has been retooled to better capture transitions between sleep stages, recognize when you’re trying to sleep versus when you’re just relaxing, and identify interruptions versus general restlessness.

Along with sleep tracking improvements, the company is also revamping Sleep Score. Google explains that Sleep Score will offer more actionable insights, like telling you how long it took you to get to sleep, in addition to how much sound sleep you got. Public Preview users can expect to see the sleep-tracking improvements roll out in the next few days. Meanwhile, the new Sleep Score experience is rolling out in the coming weeks.

The next update introduces the ability to link a continuous glucose monitor through Health Connect. With this integration, you’ll be able to ask personal health coach questions like, “How will this slice of pizza impact my glucose levels?” This experience is scheduled to roll out next month in Public Preview.

Also launching next month, Public Preview users will be able to link their medical records to the Fitbit app. If you’re brave enough to give the app access to that data, then personal health coach will be able to provide a fuller picture of your health based on lab results, medications, doctor appointments, and so on.

Since offering access to such sensitive information requires trust, Google says it has partnered with b. well (a digital health platform) and CLEAR (a secure identity platform). You can either search for your healthcare provider and then link to their portal or verify your identity with CLEAR, which will allow Fitbit to search for records on your behalf.

Follow