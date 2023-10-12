Having trouble accessing Fitbit? That's because the app is down

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR According to Down Detector, Fitbit is experiencing an outage.

The outage is preventing the app from successfully connecting to Fitbit’s servers.

It’s unclear how long the outage will last.

If you tried to open up the Fitbit app this evening, you may have noticed that it is having some difficulty loading up. And it’s not just you; thousands of others are also having trouble accessing the app. According to Down Detector, Fitbit is currently experiencing an outage.

Here at Android Authority, we’re also seeing the same issue. It appears when you open the app, none of the data is populating. Not only that, but it seems that the Coach tab is completely down for the count.

Based on the reports, it looks like 78% of the issues revolve around the app itself. While 13% are having problems with the website, and 9% are reporting issues with their Fitbit device.

At the time of writing, Fitbit has yet to acknowledge the issue via its public support channels. So, as of right now, we have no timetable for a fix. As a result, it is not known how long Fitbit will stay down.

Stay tuned to Android Authority, as we’ll keep an eye on the situation. We’ll update this article as soon as new information is available. Until then, you can take a look at our list of things you can do to fix common issues with Fitbit.

