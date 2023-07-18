What music services work with a Fitbit smartwatch?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

A good playlist can deliver an adrenaline rush at just the right moment, in the middle of a training session. Modern smartwatches often include the ability to play and control music from your wrist. If you happen to own a Fitbit, your options are more limited. Fitbit devices used to work with a variety of streaming services, but that’s no longer the case

Can I play music on my Fitbit? Unfortunately, you cannot play music directly from your wrist with a Fitbit smartwatch. The devices can no longer store music for offline listening. This wasn’t always the case, but Fitbit removed music storage from its devices in March of 2023. Fitbit’s latest smartwatches, the Versa 4 and Sense 2, never supported third-party apps, meaning no music storage or even streaming. On the other hand, the Google Pixel Watch (which features extensive Fitbit integration) does support third-party music apps.

Why did Fitbit remove music support? As of March 2023, Fitbit removed compatibility with apps such as Deezer and Pandora, as well as all forms of music storage. It is most likely that Fitbit aims to push users interested in a smartwatch experience toward the Google Pixel Watch rather than Fitbit’s branded stable of watches.

The latest Fitbit smartwatches, the Versa 4 and Sense 2 echo this practice. The devices lack Wi-Fi support and aren’t compatible with any third-party apps at all. In other words, Fitbit pared down its smartwatch offerings considerably. It’s an unfortunate direction to see Fitbit head and we’re disappointed by the prospect of removing Fitbit from our list of top picks.

Our hope at this point is that Google launches an improved Google Pixel Watch 2 later this year. We weren’t overly impressed with the first generation. We would love to see a more powerful option with Wear OS and Fitbit integration.

FAQs

Can you listen to music on a Google Pixel Watch? Yes! The Google Pixel Watch supports a number of third-party music apps.

What smartwatches offer offline music storage? A number of popular smartwatches offer offline music storage including the Apple Watch and the newest Galaxy Watches.

