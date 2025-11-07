Fitbit's latest experiment lets Pixel Watch users check for early signs of bad health

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Latest Fitbit Labs experiments will allow certain Pixel Watch users to track and log unusual health metrics.

This data will be sent back to Google, which will use it to optimize results before a broader launch.

Users will also be able to try out new hypertension alerts and receive $25 as compensation.

Google’s Pixel Watch 4 appears to be significantly lacking in features compared to the Galaxy Watch 8, particularly in terms of health-related metrics. That said, Google is working to plug this gap and is experimenting with two new features that will warn users of any looming illnesses. These features are currently under trial with Fitbit Labs, and a small group of users can participate in testing them ahead of others.

With an upcoming update, some Pixel Watch users may be able to highlight any concerning deviations in their vitals. According to 9to5Google, a new feature called “Unusual Trend Detection” has been added to Fitbit Labs, a program that allows users to evaluate new features before they are rolled out to a broader user base.

As part of this initiative, Fitbit is seeking 10,000 “eligible participants” in the US to help contribute to the feature’s testing. These users will be required to submit their health-related data, allowing for the identification of any unusual markers. The Lab is currently limited to Pixel Watch 3 users and does not support the newer Pixel Watch 4 for some reason.

Based on the description, we see that for Unusual Trend Detection, users will get a heads-up if there are outliers in their health data. Users will also be required to log their symptoms and possible causes for these unusual metrics. In exchange, these users will receive health tips to manage any immediate health challenges and will be notified when their health data trends return to normal.

To participate in the program, open the Fitbit app and navigate to the “You” tab. If you’re eligible, you should see an option for Fitbit Labs. Here, you can tap the Unusual Trend Detection banner, which will open a description. Tap the Get Notified button, and you will hear from Fitbit if you get selected to participate.

In addition to seeking people with unusual health trends, Google is also looking to test hypertension warnings on the Pixel Watch. The feature is designed to alert you to any early signs of high blood pressure. We spotted it back in September, when it was still in development. At the time, we had reported that the feature would first be introduced in Fitbit Labs before being made available to the mainstream.

Now, with its addition to Fitbit Labs, the hypertension detection seems closer to completion. Users will be required to wear their Pixel Watch 3 continuously for 180 days. 9to5Google reports that Google may even send some Pixel Watch 3 users an Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring cuff, which they would be required to wear for 24 hours. This is likely so that any warnings from the Watch can be corroborated against actual blood pressure spikes.

Google will pay users $25 to try out these features. It also notes that there might be a “slight, temporary change” in the testers’ Pixel Watch 3’s battery life over the course of the trial, but it should last an entire day on a single charge.

