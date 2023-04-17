Fitbit's next smartwatch could help keep an eye on your kid

TL;DR Fitbit could be working on a smartwatch aimed at kids.

Leaked images indicate that the smartwatch will have a camera and possible cellular connectivity.

Early reports indicated a 2024 launch for this Fitbit smartwatch.

Fitbit makes some good fitness wearables, and they do have fitness trackers aimed at kids. But if you’re looking for something beyond a basic tracker, you’d have little choice but to look at an adult-focused smartwatch from the company. That might be changing soon, though, as the latest leaks showcase a kids’ smartwatch from Fitbit.

According to a leak from 9to5Google, Fitbit is working on a kids’ smartwatch that will come with a camera and cellular connectivity. The report includes several pictures of the blue-colored smartwatch, clearly showing off its front camera, its accented buttons, and a status bar that has an icon for a mobile network (indicating the presence of cellular connectivity).

The images of the leaked smartwatch do show off an atypical design. The smartwatch rather leans into its demographics with a fun blue color that dominates the entire body, strap, and clasp. There are two buttons on the body, and they further retain a vibrant red and neon yellow color. The leaked smartwatch does appear rather bulky, and we’re curious to see just how thick it will appear on a child’s wrist.

The images also show a startup screen that would appeal to a kid. Further, the report mentions that the smartwatch appears to be running Fitbit OS rather than full-blown Wear OS.

The report does not have further details beyond the images. However, an older report from Business Insider mentions that Fitbit’s kids’ smartwatch, with the codename Project Eleven, has a launch date of 2024.

A children’s smartwatch with cellular connectivity and a camera would appeal to a lot of parents. Shipping with a lighter OS instead of Wear OS would prohibit full-blown smartwatch functionality, but it would align with the needs of the target demographic. After all, if your kid was old enough to need a full-blown smartwatch OS, you’d get them a smartwatch instead.

