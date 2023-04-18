Can I use my Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker with an iPhone?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Fitbit smartwatches are excellent and much cheaper alternatives to the Apple Watch. It’s reasonable to consider the likes of the Sense 2 and Versa 4 as viable devices to use alongside the iPhone. But can you connect Fitbit devices to Apple smartphones? We’ll answer all that and more below.

Fitbit and iPhone support: What’s the story?

Even though Fitbit is now under Google ownership, the company’s devices still support most iPhones.

The two devices will happily work if the iPhone in question runs at least iOS 15. This means you can use a Fitbit with your phone if you own an iPhone 6S series or newer. If you have a phone not running at least iOS 15, you won’t be able to use your Fitbit with it.

How to connect your Fitbit to your iPhone First, you’ll need to download the Fitbit app on your iPhone. You’ll use it to connect your Fitbit device to your phone. Open the Fitbit app and tap Log In if you have an account, or Join Fitbit to set up a new account. If you set up a new account, Fitbit will ask you for your particulars. Once logged in, tap on your profile icon in the top left corner, then tap + Set up a Device. Next, choose your Fitbit device. If you already have a Fitbit device tied to your account, the app will ask if you want to switch to your new tracker. To do this, tap the Switch to [your tracker] button.

button. If you don’t want to change to a new device, you’ll have to set up a new account to accommodate the new device. Fitbit does not allow the connection of two or more new devices to a single account. After reading the privacy policy page, tap I Accept to advance. The Fitbit app will recommend you place your device on the charger. We also recommend doing so, but keep the device near your phone during the rest of the pairing process. Next, the app will search for your tracker. Once the tracker is found, a four-digit code will appear on your tracker. Type this number into the Fitbit app on your phone. Following this, a Bluetooth Pairing Request popup will appear on your iPhone. Tap Pair. A notification popup will follow. Tap Allow. Your Fitbit and iPhone are now paired.

Fitbit’s future compatibility with iPhones

Although Fitbits and iPhones work well together, it’s unclear if this will still be the case in the future.

Google announced that future Fitbit buyers must create a Google account to use Fitbit wearables. The process of migrating Fitbit account holders to Google accounts will begin in summer 2023. However, those with existing Fitbit accounts can choose to use said accounts “until at least the beginning of 2025,” when the support of Fitbit accounts ends.

If you’re an iPhone owner considering a new Fitbit, keep this change in mind. That said, there is no shortage of excellent Fitbit alternatives.

FAQs

My Fitbit refuses to pair with my iPhone. What's wrong? Check if your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS and is supported by Fitbit. Other troubleshooting steps should include restarting both devices and restarting Bluetooth.

Is the iPhone and Android Fitbit apps different? No, these apps are identical on both platforms and provide similar functionality.

Should I get a Fitbit over an Apple Watch? If you don’t have the budget for an Apple Watch, the Sense and Versa 3 are good alternatives. Apple fails to offer affordable wearables, so iPhone owners may consider the Inspire 3 as a cheap fitness tracker. Granted, you won’t get that seamless Apple ecosystem functionality between watchOS and iOS. Fitbit devices include more detailed health tracking and will go further between charges than the Apple Watch.

