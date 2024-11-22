Your next Android phone could swap out Google Fit for this alternative

Google has long offered Google Fit as the default fitness app on Android devices. However, this seems to be changing with the latest generation of flagship Android phones .

9to5Google noticed that Fitbit was the new pre-installed fitness app on the OPPO Find X8 Pro and found it in the default Google apps folder. The outlet also said Google Fit wasn’t installed on their phone. We can confirm that our Realme GT7 Pro also comes with the Fitbit app instead of Google Fit, and it can be found in the Google apps folder. Check out our screenshot below and the featured image at the top of the page.

Google told 9to5Google that the Fitbit app has been available to smartphone makers (ostensibly as a default app) for a while now:

The Fitbit app has been available since earlier this year to Android OEMs as we continue to support the health and wellness of more consumers. Several device manufacturers have chosen to preload the app on their mobile devices.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the Fitbit app pre-installed on phones, but it definitely sounds like more Android phones will offer it out of the box at the expense of Google Fit. So we hope Google and Fitbit are hard at work to bring any remaining Fit features over to the Fitbit app, although initiatives like Health Connect certainly help.