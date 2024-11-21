The first Android phone with an Apple-style camera key is now available globally

TL;DR OPPO has launched the Find X8 and X8 Pro smartphones globally.

The two phones offer versatile camera systems, the Dimensity 9400 chip, and plenty more flagship extras.

The Pro device also has an Apple-style camera button that supports swipe gestures.

OPPO’s flagship Find X phones have skipped global markets for the last two years, depriving us of two top-tier camera phones. Fortunately, this trend has come to an end as the Find X8 and X8 Pro have now launched globally.

We previously covered the Find X8 series specs when the phones launched last month, but you’re still getting a great flagship Android phone experience here. The two phones share IP68 and IP69 ratings, an alert slider, the top-notch MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, your choice of 80W wired or 50W wireless charging, and a 32MP selfie camera. The firm even offers magnetic wireless charging support via optional cases.

OPPO is also offering five major OS updates and six years of security patches. That’s not quite as good as Samsung and Google, but it’s still a very respectable update policy. Notable AI features include AI Clarity Enhance functionality to improve the quality of low-resolution shots, AI Reflection Remover, AI Studio for image generation, AI summaries (including recorder summaries), and AI writing assistance.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Is it Pro or Ultra?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Find X8 Pro is the more impressive phone thanks to a 6.78-inch micro-curved OLED screen (2,780 x 1,264, 120Hz, 4,500 nits peak brightness), a 5,910mAh battery, and an Apple-style camera shutter key that supports swipe gestures for camera zoom.

Speaking of camera-related features, the Find X8 Pro sports a quad 50MP rear camera system. This consists of a 50MP LYT-808 main camera (1/1.4-inch sensor size), a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP 3x periscope lens (LYT-600), and a 50MP 6x periscope camera (IMX858). It’s worth noting that the main camera sensor is notably smaller than the one-inch sensor used in the Find X7 Ultra, so we’re keen to see how the Find X8 Pro holds up in this regard.

Find X8: Smaller, but not a Mini

Paul Jones / Android Authority

OPPO’s standard Find X8 model is smaller than the Pro variant, but it’s not quite a compact flagship. Expect a 6.59-inch OLED screen (2,760 x 1,256, 120Hz, 4,500 nits peak brightness) and a 5,610mAh battery.

The smaller phone also has the same rear camera system as the Find X8 Pro, albeit without the 6x 50MP periscope lens. Nevertheless, the 3x shooter should deliver 6x shots at a lossless resolution. Furthermore, both phones have camera features like Dolby Vision video recording and Lightning Snap capture tech for faster capture speeds.

OPPO Find X8 series global pricing and availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Oddly enough, only the OPPO Find X8 Pro is coming to the UK. The phone will retail for £1,049 ($1,328) for the sole 16GB/512GB model. The Find X8 Pro will be available from OPPO’s e-store and O2. The company didn’t disclose European pricing/availability for the Find X8 series.

OPPO’s new flagships are also available in India, with a starting price of Rs 69,999 (~$829) for the Find X8. Expect to pay Rs 99,999 (~$1,184) for the Find X8 Pro.

The launch also comes as we hear more rumors about an apparent Find X8 Ultra model. So those hoping for a more premium experience might want to keep an eye out for this device.

