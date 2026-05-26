PSA: Don't buy the Fitbit Air expecting it to work with your Charge or Versa

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Fitbit Air can be used simultaneously with the Pixel Watch.

However, the Fitbit Air can’t be used simultaneously with other Fitbit devices.

Google’s recently launched Fitbit Air is a lightweight, screenless fitness accessory that offers passive wellness tracking. While you can use it as your main fitness tracker, you can also use it simultaneously with the Pixel Watch. With this quality of life feature, you can swap between the two without having to disconnect or unpair either device. However, if you’re thinking about picking up the Fitbit Air, don’t expect to do the same with other Fitbit devices.

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As we’ve mentioned previously, companion apps typically allow only one device to be connected at a time. However, the Fitbit Air is special, as Google confirmed to Android Authority that it can connect with the Google Health app, even if the Pixel Watch is already connected. This capability could come in handy when you need to remove your Pixel Watch to charge it. But the company hasn’t been quite as clear about using the Fitbit Air alongside other Fitbit devices.

Unfortunately, you cannot use the Fitbit Air and a different Fitbit tracker at the same time. That means you’ll have to choose which device stays connected to the software formerly known as the Fitbit app. In a way, this almost makes the Fitbit Air feel more like a Pixel Watch accessory.

Although the Fitbit Air won’t play nicely with other Fitbits, it won’t be the only Fitbit device that works simultaneously with the Pixel Watch. Google plans to bring the same capability to older Fitbits in the future. The company hasn’t revealed a timeline, but says it will come soon.

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