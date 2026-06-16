Want a Fitbit Air? Here's how you might be able to get one tax-free

As Google explains:

The Google Fitbit Air 1 is now officially certified as Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) eligible for qualifying customers, giving you more ways to prioritize your wellbeing without the extra financial friction. Whether you’re looking to invest in your long-term health or simply want to optimize your daily routine, you may be eligible now to use your pre-tax health savings funds to purchase Fitbit Air, starting today.

With the addition of HSA/FSA flexibility, our goal is to make advanced wellness accessible, affordable and seamless for everyone. Head over to the Google Store today to shop Fitbit Air and put your pre-tax healthcare dollars to work.