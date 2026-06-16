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Want a Fitbit Air? Here's how you might be able to get one tax-free
3 hours ago
- The Fitbit Air has been certified as HSA/FSA eligible.
- You’ll now be able to purchase the fitness tracker with your pre-tax health savings funds.
- Eligibility only applies to the standard Fitbit Air model.
The Fitbit Air, Google’s take on WHOOP-style fitness tracking, officially launched in May. Since its launch, there’s been a lot of positive feedback, despite lacking a screen. While the band is already fairly affordable at $99, it just became even easier to grab one.
According to Google, the Fitbit Air is now officially certified as Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) eligible. That means you’ll now be able to use your pre-tax health savings funds to purchase Google’s latest Fitbit device.
As Google explains:
The Google Fitbit Air 1 is now officially certified as Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) eligible for qualifying customers, giving you more ways to prioritize your wellbeing without the extra financial friction. Whether you’re looking to invest in your long-term health or simply want to optimize your daily routine, you may be eligible now to use your pre-tax health savings funds to purchase Fitbit Air, starting today.With the addition of HSA/FSA flexibility, our goal is to make advanced wellness accessible, affordable and seamless for everyone. Head over to the Google Store today to shop Fitbit Air and put your pre-tax healthcare dollars to work.
Before you head over to the Google Store, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Eligibility only applies to the standard version of the Fitbit Air. So you won’t be able to use your funds to get special edition models, like the Stephen Curry Special Edition. The tech giant also warns that it can’t guarantee that the Fitbit Air will be eligible for reimbursement from your HSA and/or FSA. It will ultimately depend on your specific circumstances.
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