The first brand to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone has been revealed

Qualcomm

TL;DR A reliable tipster has revealed a list of three phones that could be first to market with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Xiaomi is said to be the first brand to debut the new chipset on the Xiaomi 15 series.

Qualcomm has already confirmed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will launch in October.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still reigning supreme as far as flagship Android smartphone chips go, but we’re now hearing about the first set of handsets to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Xiaomi will be the first brand to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones. The devices that will debut the next-gen chip in the market will belong to the Xiaomi 15 series. This comes as no surprise because the Xiaomi 14 lineup was also the first to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Just like the 14 series, the Xiaomi 15 flagships should also be unveiled in China first before they come to the rest of the world.

Brar notes that Xiaomi holds the first rights to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones, followed by OnePlus and IQOO. That means the next two phones to launch with the new processor could be the OnePlus 13 and IQOO 13.

Xiaomi still has the exclusive first launch rights for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Followed by both OnePlus & iQOO Lineup includes Xiaomi 15 / 15 Pro, OnePlus 13, iQOO 13 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 23, 2024

In the US, we still expect Samsung to be the first to bring Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones with the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung will also likely inaugurate an overclocked version of the chipset and call it the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy.”

Speaking of Qualcomm’s upcoming processor, the chip maker has already confirmed its existence. It is expected to launch in October and offer a custom Oryon CPU, which would mean a significant CPU boost compared to Arm CPUs. The new chip will also likely feature FastConnect 7900 connectivity with integrated UWB capabilities. We expect the Xiaomi 15 series to launch soon after the chip is revealed.

Comments