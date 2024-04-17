OnePlus 13 specs leak: A modest upgrade in the making?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked OnePlus 13 specs indicate that OnePlus could aim for a design refresh rather than a spec bump.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a new camera design, a micro quad-curved display, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Beyond that, the OnePlus 13 could carry over the battery, fast charging, and camera setup from the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 12 is a great smartphone from OnePlus, and the company seems to have tuned its rhythm to what customers want. We’re just a few months into the product lifecycle of this phone, and leaks have begun emerging of its successor, the OnePlus 13. Previous leaks have mentioned that the next flagship from OnePlus could come with a new design and micro quad-curved panel, and now, a new leak has shared more specifications.

According to Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 13 will retain a few key specifications from the OnePlus 12 while introducing a new design.

As for what will be new, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a micro quad-curved display that will be different from the bi-curved display currently on the OnePlus 12. We can also expect a new camera island styling and arrangement. The other big change on the phone is expected to be the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which isn’t surprising as OnePlus has used the latest flagship SoCs from Qualcomm on every iteration.

Do you think the OnePlus 13 needs a fresh design? 838 votes Yes, for sure 57 % Maybe, it depends on the new design 27 % No, I like the current OnePlus 11/12 designs 16 %

Beyond that, the OnePlus 13 could stick with the OnePlus 12’s 5,400mAh battery, the 100W fast wired charging, and the same camera setup. The OnePlus 12’s battery and charging capabilities are excellent, so we aren’t complaining. Even the 50MP + 48MP + 64MP camera setup is pretty good, but some users would have appreciated some more upgrades on this end, perhaps with newer and better sensors. Even the 32MP front camera could remain the same.

This isn’t a comprehensive list of changes year-on-year, as we are still quite early in the leaks phase. The OnePlus 13 could bring other changes, especially as we focus more on AI experiences in 2024. Still, some key areas could remain unchanged, indicating that we could see only a modest upgrade with the OnePlus 13. OnePlus 12 users can stay happy with their purchase for longer.

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12 Bright, sharp display • Blistering-fast charging • Approachable price MSRP: $799.00 The flagship killer returns. The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand that never settles. The phone offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more. See price at Amazon See price at OnePlus

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments