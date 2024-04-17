The Xiaomi 15 series could be good news for fans of pocket-friendly flagships

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro could apparently follow in the footsteps of the 14 and 14 Pro as far as size is concerned.

That means the Xiaomi 15 could be a pocket-friendly high-end phone.

The phones could also offer new high-density batteries and a similar 50MP main camera as the current devices.

Xiaomi is usually one of the first brands to adopt the latest flagship silicon, and we’re expecting the Xiaomi 15 series to continue this trend in late 2024. What will we be getting with these Android phones, though? Well, a new leak out of China has revealed apparent details.

Leaker Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that an upcoming Xiaomi flagship series (ostensibly the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro) is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and will enter the next stage of testing this month. Check out a machine-translated screenshot of the post below.

The leaker further claimed that the “1.5K/2K dual-size strategy” is unchanged. We’re guessing 1.5K refers to the Xiaomi 15’s screen resolution while 2K refers to the Xiaomi 15 Pro’s display resolution. An unchanged approach to size could be good news for people who want a sensibly sized yet pocket-friendly flagship phone. The standard Xiaomi 14 was slightly bigger than the Galaxy S24 but still a much smaller device than Ultra and Pro phones.

Digital Chat Station also asserts that the two phones will pack a similar Omnivision 50MP main camera as the current flagships. Furthermore, the phones are said to use new, silicon-based high-density batteries. The Xiaomi 14 series already uses high-density silicon batteries, but we hope newer battery tech means increased capacity or a smaller physical battery size.

Finally, the leaker seems to suggest that it’s unclear whether Xiaomi will adopt a new periscope camera and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. We’re guessing that a new periscope lens and/or improved fingerprint scanner would apply to the Pro model.

As for a launch window, the leaker previously claimed that the Xiaomi 15 series would enter mass production in September, suggesting a Chinese launch in Q4 2024. But Xiaomi typically launches its mainline flagship phones globally at MWC in late February, so we’d still need to wait a while for a wider release.

