Qualcomm confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is coming and here's when to expect it

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A Qualcomm executive has revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is coming in October.

The executive also reiterated that it would offer a custom Oryon CPU.

Qualcomm has already confirmed a key detail about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and an executive has now revealed a launch window for the new smartphone chipset.

Qualcomm chief marketing officer Don McGuire posted a video to X (spotted by FoneArena), confirming that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 was coming in October at the Snapdragon Summit.

This isn’t a complete surprise, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 were announced in October 2022 and October 2023, respectively. So the new chip’s release date is in keeping with this trend.

What to expect from Snapdragon 8 Gen 4? McGuire reiterated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 would be equipped with Oryon CPU technology. The company confirmed this news last year, so we could see a major CPU boost compared to off-the-shelf Arm CPUs.

The US chip designer also announced its FastConnect 7900 connectivity suite this week. This wireless connectivity platform is expected to appear in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and offers integrated UWB capabilities. This suggests that more high-end Android phones will have UWB support in 2025.

Unfortunately, phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 might have a higher price tag than current devices. Qualcomm previously noted that it expects the upcoming chipset to “have some cost increase” over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

