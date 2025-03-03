Is your first-gen Nest Aware plan ending? Google to stop support in some markets

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is ending the first generation of its Nest Aware service in some countries.

Users are recommended to switch to the current Nest Aware or Nest Aware Plus plans.

Service for first-gen Nest Aware will end on May 1, 2025.

If you’re still using the first-generation Nest Aware plan, you may need to switch to one of the newer plans soon. Google is ending support for the original subscription in some markets.

According to 9to5Google, there’s at least one report in the UK of a user receiving an email informing them of “Important changes to your Nest Aware 1st generation service.” In the message, Google warns that it will “no longer support the Nest Aware 1st generation service” in some regions.

Unlike the more current subscriptions, which offer a flat rate for all cameras, users pay per camera if they are on the first-gen Nest Aware plan. The company initially stopped taking new subscriptions for the first-gen Nest Aware plan back in 2023. However, existing customers were allowed to continue using this plan, until now.

If you have received this email, the first-gen service will come to an end on May 1, 2025. Those impacted will get a “second reminder email in early April with additional information and next steps.” And Google will give users “a prorated refund for any remaining time” left on their plan.

It’s unclear what other regions are affected by this change. We have contacted Google for clarification and we’ll update this article if we hear back.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like