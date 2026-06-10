Firefox is offering unlimited VPN usage for the entire summer

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Mozilla is removing the 50GB bandwidth cap from Firefox VPN for the summer.

From now through August 31, users will get unlimited VPN usage in Firefox.

It’s also increasing the number of accessible countries to 28.

Firefox offers many useful features, including a kill switch for AI features and a built-in VPN for privacy. And now, Mozilla is making the Firefox VPN even better for its users.

In a new blog post, Mozilla announced that it’s removing bandwidth limits from the Firefox VPN tool for the entire summer. Firefox fans can use the VPN as much as they like from today until August 31.

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It’s also increasing the number of accessible countries to 28, including Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Singapore, and more. The full list can be viewed in the blog post linked above.

The Firefox VPN normally offers 50GB of monthly bandwidth to users, which is plenty for most use cases. However, an uncapped service makes it easier for users to stay securely connected wherever they are, especially while traveling or using public Wi-Fi networks on the go. The unlimited bandwidth in Firefox VPN will switch back to the 50GB limit from September 1.

VPNs allow travelers to connect to their home country and browse the internet as they normally do. It’s also great for getting around internet restrictions that often exist in many countries. Firefox VPN users can even disable it for individual websites if they don’t play too well with a VPN connection.

The unlimited bandwidth offer is available now, and you can start using it right away. Just make sure to keep an eye on your usage after August 31, so you don’t run out of bandwidth once the 50GB limit returns.

It’s worth reiterating that Firefox VPN isn’t available globally. The browser only offers the VPN option in the countries listed on Mozilla’s support page. However, it also offers the paid Mozilla VPN service in some markets.

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