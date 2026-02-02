Firefox is giving users the AI tool they really want: A kill switch

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Firefox 148 adds a new AI controls section that lets you manage or fully disable the browser’s AI features.

A single toggle can block all current and future AI tools, including chatbots, translations, and link previews.

The update rolls out on February 24, with early access available now in Firefox Nightly.

Some people get excited whenever a company introduces its users to new AI tools, but a growing contingent has only one question: how do I turn this off? With its next desktop update, Firefox is finally offering a clear answer.

According to a post on the Mozilla blog, Firefox 148 will add a new AI controls section to the browser’s settings when it rolls out on February 24. This gives you a single place to manage Firefox’s generative AI features, including a master toggle that blocks both current and future AI tools altogether.

At launch, those controls include automatic translation, AI-generated alt text in PDFs, AI-assisted tab grouping, link previews that summarize pages before you open them, and the AI chatbot in the sidebar. Turning on Block AI enhancements does more than disable these features — it also prevents Firefox from prompting you about future AI additions.

Mozilla says your preferences will persist across updates, and you can change them at any time. The new controls will appear first in Firefox Nightly builds before reaching the stable release later this month. Firefox obviously isn’t backing away from AI entirely, but it is an acknowledgment that the tech is already grating on some users.

