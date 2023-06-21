Score your chance to get this $400 Fire TV for just $100 on Prime Day

Amazon

Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11 and 12, which means we’re in for a bonanza of great deals on top tech. The retail giant also released some sweet early offers, as well as something a little new — invite-only deals. These are discounts on a limited number of each product, so you have to be invited to take advantage. But if you score one of those invites, you could land yourself some truly epic deals.

The Amazon Fire 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV deal is a perfect example of this. Usually selling for $399.99, successful invitees will be able to pick up the TV for just $99.99 on Prime Day. For context, it has never previously sold for under $240, so you can see that the 75% savings make the invite well worth having.

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV The Omni series brings 4K goodness on a budget. The 43-inch Omni TV delivers a 4K LED panel with HDR support, Fire TV smarts, and hands-free Alexa capabilities. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Prime Deal

So how do you get an Amazon Prime Day invite? You ask. If you follow the widget above to the product page on Amazon and you have a Prime membership, you can request an invite now. If you’re one of the lucky people chosen, you’ll receive an email on Prime Day inviting you to complete your purchase. There’s no cost to requesting the invite, and if you’re not already a member, you can try Prime for free for 30 days. That’s worth doing anyway, as starting your free trial now will cover the whole Prime Day period and unlock hundreds of fantastic offers.

It’s not just Fire TVs that are available on this invite system. Tech from Acer laptops to JBL headphones will be available at never-before-seen prices if you get invited. It’s a bit of a lottery, and these deals are going to be popular, but you’ve got nothing to lose and a lot of savings to gain. Hit the widget above to check out the Amazon Fire TV deal.

