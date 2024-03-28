5.5G networks are here, and so are the first Android phones to support it

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR China’s state-owned telecom provider, China Mobile, announced the launch of its 5.5G network.

5.5G (or 5G Advanced) networks offer improved data speeds over the current 5G networks.

OPPO’s 2024 flagship Find X7 series phones are reportedly the first ones to support 5GA networks.

Even as we wait for widespread, reliable 5G connectivity, China is leaping forward with the next generation of wireless technology. Today, China Mobile announced the commercial launch of its 5.5G (also called 5G-Advanced or 5GA) network. And it seems we might already have the first Android phones ready to take advantage of it.

First reported by GSMArena, OPPO’s Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, shared a teaser with the Find X7 Ultra phone displaying “5GA” in its network status. A Weibo post backs this up, further claiming that the standard Find X7 will also gain 5.5G capability. This would make the Find X7 series the world’s first phones to support 5.5G networks.

China Mobile plans to cover over 300 cities with its 5.5G network by the end of the year. They’ve already established demonstration areas around the country, allowing Find X7 owners to experience the speed boost firsthand.

But hold on — what exactly is 5.5G?

5.5G is a name given to 5G-Advanced (5GA) networks, which fall within the 5G standard but deliver significant speed enhancements. 5G-Advanced offers a massive speed boost, with a potential of up to 10Gbps downlink and 1Gbps uplink speeds.

Tech-savvy readers might remember a similar step forward with 4G. 4G networks were first introduced around 2010, and a few years later, a more advanced version of 4G networks called 4G-Advanced or 4G LTE was released, with improved network speeds and latency.

While 5G has found its place in our smartphones, it hasn’t yet fully satisfied industries demanding super-fast uploads, near-zero lag, extra-tight security, reliable performance, and low power usage. 5.5G aims to change that, serving as a crucial bridge towards the future of 6G by refining what 5G already does well.

Is 5.5G coming to the US? Like the Find X7 Ultra itself, US consumers aren’t likely to get their hands on 5.5G networks anytime soon. However, a few months ago, AT&T President Chris Sambar expressed excitement for the advent of 5.5G networks ahead of 6G. Though it may be around 2025 before commercial 5GA arrives stateside, the chatter is already starting to build.

The good news is that the Find X7 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is also found on other 2024 Android flagships, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12. So, theoretically, these phones should be compatible with 5GA networks when they finally come to the US.

