Can't find Google's button to ring your missing phone? Here's where it moved

TL;DR Google recently rebranded Find My Device as the Find Hub.

Perhaps as a consequence of this, the “Find your phone” page in Google account settings no longer lets you ring your device.

You can still ring your phone from the web, though, so long as you use the Find Hub page.

Between Google I/O 2025, Material 3 Expressive, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, and now Samsung’s One UI 8 beta, May has been one incredibly busy month for all things Android. With so much happening, it’s easy to lose track of all the little things that are changing, especially when that impact isn’t immediately obvious. And this week we’re taking the time to remember what we need to change the next time we want to track down a missing phone.

A couple weeks back, Google shared that Find My Device was being rebranded as the Find Hub. And sure enough, it wasn’t long before we saw our phones reflecting that change. But the impact of this shift has been wider than even that, as Android fans like Reddit user UnArgentoPorElMundo are pointing out.

In a thread on the site’s Android sub, he brings our attention to a potentially frustrating situation users could encounter when going on the web in an attempt to locate missing phones. In the past, you’ve been able to visit Google’s “Find your phone” page within account settings, displaying recently used devices and letting you ring them, to aid in tracking them down.

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

While you can still access your devices here, there’s no longer that option to make your phone start ringing. Instead, you’ll now get a message like the one you see above here, which is understandably a little frustrating — what used to be a straightforward “ring” button is now basically a shrug emoji, asking you to figure it out.

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

If this seems bizarrely half-assed all of a sudden, at least there’s a good reason for the loss of functionality. Rather than accessing that page in your account settings, Google now wants you to visit its web destination for the Find Hub. There, you’ll find exactly the missing options you’re looking for, including the ability to ring a missing phone. And this is now all tied together in a much more attractive, map-based interface.

Maybe the real failure here is that Google’s not doing more to direct users to the Find Hub from the old screen — or that Google Search doesn’t rank it higher than the account page for “find my phone” queries. While both of those could change for the better (and Search may just naturally improve its ranking as time goes on), for the moment you may want to bookmark the Hub so you’ll know where to look when you need it.

