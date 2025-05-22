'Find My Device' on your Android phone is now called 'Find Hub' as Google rolls out update

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has officially switched the Find My Device app to Find Hub.

The service has been renamed across the Play Store, your phones, and the web.

The new Find Hub app also includes a few changes that help separate device-finding and location settings.

Google has officially begun rolling out the Find My Device rebranding update announced last week during The Android Show. The app is now called Find Hub, and users will notice the new name on their home screens, replacing the previous “Find Device” label.

The rebranding reflects broader functionality Google introduced recently, allowing users to locate people in addition to their devices. Previously, this people-finding feature was marked as “Beta,” but that label has been removed with the Find Hub update, indicating a more stable, public release.

Inside the updated app, heading to Settings reveals two options: “Find Hub” and “Google Location Sharing.” The Find Hub option links to the original Find My Device settings, where users can configure Remote Lock, offline finding, and access the web version, which has also been renamed Find Hub.

Meanwhile, the Google Location Sharing option lets users manage location settings once they’ve shared their location from a Google app or service.

Apart from the rebranding, Find Hub is undergoing further improvements. As Google previously confirmed, it will soon support satellite connectivity and ultra-wideband (UWB) tracking, expanding its capabilities for more precise and reliable location tracking.