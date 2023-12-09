Finding people on Instagram is usually quite straightforward. Simply head to the search bar and enter their name or username. But what if your friend has a common name, or you’re not sure of their last name? In case you’re unsure whether your friend is in your following list and you’re looking to connect, here’s a quick guide on how to find someone on Instagram.

How to find someone on Instagram using search The simplest way to find somebody on Instagram is to use the search function. This, of course, requires you to know their name or Instagram username. Tap the magnifying glass-shaped icon on the bottom of your home page.

on the bottom of your home page. Open the Search button on the search bar.

button on the search bar. Enter the user’s name in the search bar.

How to find contacts on Instagram Other methods to find people on Instagram require you to know them already. If the user is part of your contacts list on your smartphone, you can sync your contacts with Instagram. Tap on the hamburger icon (≡) on your profile.

on your profile. In the Menu, tap on Settings .

tap on . After that, select on Follow and invite friends.

In Follow and invite friends , tap the Follow contacts button.

, tap the button. Allow the app to access your device’s contacts list to sync your contacts with Instagram.

A text of Contacts connected will display after you have connected.

How to find Facebook friends on Instagram This method only works if you have your Facebook and Instagram accounts connected already. Tap on the heart-shaped notifications icon on the top of your home page

on the top of your home page In the notifications, scroll down at the end until you find See all suggestions .

. A new page titled Discover People will pop up. Here, you can see all the people from your Facebook account, as well as those followed by your friends.

FAQs

How do I find someone on Instagram without an account? You can typically find larger Instagram accounts online. For example, businesses, celebrities, and professional athletes often have their Instagram accounts linked to their Google bios. If you need a more specific link to someone’s Instagram, you may need to contact that person directly.

Comments