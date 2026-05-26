The Ferrari Luce's OLED dashboard uses Samsung phone tech in a wild new way

Ferrari

TL;DR Ferrari has unveiled the Luce, its first-ever EV, featuring a futuristic OLED dashboard designed by Samsung Display.

The car’s layered dashboard uses Samsung’s HIAA display technology, originally developed for Galaxy phone punch-hole cameras, to combine OLED screens with real mechanical gauges.

Luce’s overall design was done by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, the man who helped shape the iPhone hardware for years.

At a time when most modern cars are replacing physical controls with giant flat touchscreens, Ferrari is trying something very different with its new Luce supercar, its first-ever EV. And surprisingly, the tech behind it originates from Samsung’s Galaxy phones.

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Samsung Display announced that it is exclusively supplying four OLED panels for the Ferrari Luce, including a futuristic layered instrument cluster unlike anything we’ve seen on a production car yet.

Samsung Display/Ferrari

The setup combines two OLED panels stacked on top of each other with real mechanical hands moving between them. The result looks less like a traditional car dashboard and more like a giant interactive smartwatch interface.

The most interesting part for tech fans is how Samsung Display and Ferrari have pulled this off. Samsung used its HIAA (Hole in Active Area) display technology to create massive openings inside the OLED panel so the lower screen and physical gauges remain visible. The company says the hole inside the Ferrari display measures around 100mm across, which is roughly 20 times larger than the typical 5mm punch-hole camera cutouts found in smartphones.

HIAA tech was first used on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 before becoming popular across Samsung’s various smartphone lineups. Now the same display trick designed to house selfie cameras is powering the Ferrari Luce’s cockpit.

Moreover, HIAA tech is also being used on the 10.1-inch OLED display integrated into the central control panel. The multigraph digitally displays various modes, including a clock, stopwatch, and compass. Three mechanical hands have been physically mounted through small perforations in the OLED panel, and they rotate 360 degrees in real time.

There’s also a big Apple element here. The Ferrari Luce was designed by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, the man who helped shape the iPhone hardware for years. Now, he’s using Samsung OLED innovations to build one of the most futuristic car interiors ever.

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