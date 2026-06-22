A beloved way to watch live TV on Android Auto is riding off into the sunset

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

TL;DR Fermata Xtream, an app for watching live TV on Android Auto, is shutting down.

Fermata Xtream, a mod based on popular Fermata Auto, uses Xtream IPTV services.

The developer recently said they would no longer be sending updates and had released a final version.

We’re almost halfway through 2026, and watching videos on Android Auto isn’t half as easy as it should be. Apple recently allowed users to watch videos from a host of apps on CarPlay while being parked, and that’s something still missing on Android, even though the majority of users demand it. And while it’s possible to watch YouTube videos with some tinkering, there’s some unfortunate news for people either planning to or already taking that treacherous route.

Fermata Xtream, a modified version of one of the most popular media-playing apps for Android Auto, is going away. Developer malebuffy recently announced this move via a Reddit post, saying they were calling it quits. No reasons were shared for this move, apart from saying “I will not be able to continue.”

The app still remains accessible via GitHub, though it’s impossible to say how long the features will remain usable for people.

The app builds on the standard version of Fermata Auto, one of the two most promising apps for casting media to Android Auto. As the name suggests, it allows users to connect their profiles for Xtream, an IPTV app of the same name.

The app has been developed as closed-source due to an unauthorized rip-off being sold without permission. However, the developer mentions they have plans to share resources for others to rebuild the app, “but not for now.” We’ll see and let you know how that pans out.

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