The ayes have it: An overwhelming majority of you want this Android Auto feature

Most modern cars feature large touchscreens for head units these days. So it’s natural for anyone to want to use the space to play videos. However, as we established recently, doing so isn’t exactly as easy or straightforward as you might imagine it to be.

While it’s understandable to restrict video playback to prevent it from distracting users, there’s no reason it should restrict playback when the car is stationary or has its ignition turned off. Google, if it wanted, could place curbs on watching videos when it detects the car in motion. It already does that by preventing users from using the physical keyboard to search for a destination in Google Maps when the vehicle is in motion, and instead only allows using voice for search.

There are third-party solutions to bypass this limitation in video playback on Android Auto, but none work flawlessly. And while Google has promised to fix this, there’s no clear timeline, and that naturally has many frequent Android Auto users miffed.

Nearly all of you want video playback on Android Auto We recently asked our readers if they agreed that video playback on Android Auto is a basic requirement. The results based on our poll, as you can see below, show an overwhelming inclination for wanting to access the feature.

Nearly half of the almost 10,000 readers who participated in the poll said they want video playback on their cars’ head units via Android Auto while it is parked. And we think it’s a fair ask.

Meanwhile, another 40% said they’d like video playback even while driving, so the co-passengers could enjoy videos. Though we admit this is the less safe option, given that it might distract drivers. Despite that concern, a host of luxury vehicles already do so through separate screens for front passengers or panoramic displays that span the width of the dashboard.

The comments on our original article, however, were polar opposite, with many urging them that drivers are already distracted and that there is no need to watch videos. Some also point to the fact that many countries prohibit using head units that allow video playback while driving. Nearly 10% of the votes are attributed to our readers who don’t want to watch videos on Android Auto.

A particular reader, Nyankana, offers a simple solution, where they ask people to “just use their tablets on a holder” to watch videos. They also stress that Android Auto has far too many problems that Google should address before allowing users to watch videos, and said they just use their phone for navigation, because it’s “far better and way more responsive.” A small percentage of poll participants also appear to agree with Nyankana, saying Android Auto needs attention in other areas.

Now, while we hope Google comes around and allows users to play videos, we also understand the concerns and the requirements for deeper integration with the car systems. That is one area where Android Automotive — a special arm of Android specifically meant for in-car displays — is excelling. That’s because it operates independently of your phone and has access to information from the car’s sensors and other controls. It also lets you use video apps such as YouTube and Prime Video while the vehicle is at rest.

But as you might expect, Android Automotive comes at an additional cost for manufacturers, which is why it remains limited to high-end cars for now. Perhaps that could change soon, though 2026 does not seem like the year for that transition, given the likelihood of rising component prices.

