Get ready: February's Android Canary build is nearly here

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Android Canary build is on the way.

The upcoming build features the number ZP11.260123.011.

Android Canary is a program for Pixel fans who want to experience the bleeding edge of what Android has to offer. After rolling out the program last July, Google finally created a r/Android_Canary subreddit where users can stay informed on the latest updates regarding Canary. That subreddit is now getting some of its first action with the reveal of a new build.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Every month since the rollout of Android Canary, Google has released a new build. Our first Canary build of 2026 came out on January 8 and arrived with version number ZP11.251212.007. It was in this update that we spotted new strings about the upcoming App Lock feature for Android 17. Now the Android Canary subreddit has revealed that February’s build is on the way and it will carry the version number ZP11.260123.011.

Which Android release do you usually run? 409 votes Stable only 52 % Beta sometimes 19 % Always on beta 23 % I like living dangerously (Canary / Dev Previews) 6 %

This build has not been released quite yet, so there’s no information on it other than the build number. However, this suggests that Android Canary 2602 is almost ready to drop.

Like the other Android Canary monthly releases, you’ll get a notification to install this month’s new one OTA if you’re already part of the program. If you want to join the club, all you have to do is flash your Pixel with Canary 2602 when it becomes available. Keep in mind that you’ll want to get all your data saved off-device before you join.

Follow