Google gives Android Canary users a new place to stay up-to-date

Android Canary has gradually become a much bigger part of Google’s Android development cycle, and now it has a dedicated place on Reddit to match. Google has launched r/Android_Canary, a new subreddit dedicated to Canary announcements and discussion.

As 9to5Google spotted, the new subreddit replaces r/Android_Beta as the main home for Canary-related posts. In a pinned welcome message, Google says the move is down to the “growing adoption of the Android Canary program and your feedback,” and frames the subreddit as a space where testers can follow new builds, share feedback, and discuss changes with other early adopters.

Android Canary replaced the old Developer Preview program last year, offering rolling, year-round builds for developers and enthusiasts who want to test Android features before the beta stage. These builds often include unfinished features and bugs, and Google continues to stress that Canary releases aren’t intended for daily-driver phones.

With Android 17 development already underway, Google makes clear in the announcement that the OTA update flow remains the same, and anyone already running a Canary build doesn’t need to take any action. If you’re a Canary fan and a Reddit user, this looks like the subreddit for you.

