February 2024 Android security patch here for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet

Quite a few security fixes are here as well as some resolutions for pesky bugs.
4 hours ago
google pixel fold vs 8 pro
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The February 2024 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone or the Pixel Tablet, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.

This update only has a handful of security updates and some bug fixes, so it’s nothing super exciting. As usual, we expect Google to bring a ton of new features with its next Pixel Feature Drop, which we’ll likely see in April. For now, you can see the full changelog for the February 2024 patch.

If you don’t want to wait for the OTA alert on your Pixel phone or tablet, you can always manually update. To download the factory image or OTA, click the appropriate link below. Don’t have a Pixel? The Google Pixel 7a ($477 at Amazon) is inexpensive and will receive software updates until 2028.

February 2024 Android security patch links

Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.

