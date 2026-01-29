Wi-Fi rules just loosened, and future devices could feel the benefit

An image of Android's Wi-Fi network details page on a Pixel phone. Original photo by Ryan Haines, modified by Gemini Nano Banana Pro to place the Wi-Fi page on the phone's screen.

TL;DR The FCC has approved new rules that expand how unlicensed devices can use the 6 GHz Wi-Fi band.

The change introduces a new “geofenced variable power” category, allowing higher power and outdoor use under specific conditions.

While little will change overnight, the decision could improve future Wi-Fi performance for your phone, smart home gear, and more.

Wi-Fi doesn’t usually make headlines unless something breaks, but this week it got a boost that could shape the next wave of connected gadgets. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to expand how unlicensed devices can use the 6 GHz band, a move that could make future Wi-Fi gear faster and more flexible than what we have today.

As Fierce Network reports, the FCC’s decision creates a new category of unlicensed devices called geofenced variable power (GVP). This allows certain products to use higher power levels than before, including outdoors, as long as they rely on location-based controls to avoid interfering with existing users of the spectrum. Until now, most unlicensed 6 GHz devices were limited to lower power and indoor-only use.

The FCC says this change should help support newer types of Wi-Fi-connected products, including wearables, smart home devices, and emerging hardware like AR glasses. Several stakeholders have argued that the previous limits were too restrictive, especially as Wi-Fi is increasingly used for more than just laptops and phones.

In a press release, FCC Chair Brendan Carr described the move as a way to “supercharge” Wi-Fi, noting that newer routers and chips are already starting to appear that can take advantage of expanded 6 GHz use. We won’t see much change overnight, but imagine a future mesh router that can more reliably cover a garden and garage without falling back to slower Wi-Fi bands, or a wearable that stays connected more consistently as you move between indoors and outdoors.

This also fits into a broader shift around the 6 GHz band that Android users may have already noticed. In the US, smartphones were only recently allowed to create 6 GHz Wi-Fi hotspots at all, and Google has begun enabling that capability on Pixel phones. The FCC’s latest decision pushes things further by allowing higher power levels and outdoor use for certain classes of unlicensed devices.

As new Android phones, wearables, and smart home devices roll out over the next few years, Wi-Fi connectivity will need to keep up. GVP could be a big help, so don’t be surprised if you see the speed and power benefits creeping in.

