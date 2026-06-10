Buying a burner phone in the US could soon become much harder

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The FCC wants carriers to collect personal details, including government-issued ID numbers and physical addresses, before activating or renewing phone service.

Privacy advocates warn the proposal could make anonymous “burner” phones harder to obtain, affecting whistleblowers, domestic violence survivors, and others.

While the FCC says the move could help fight scams and robocalls, critics argue it would increase privacy and cybersecurity risks.

The days of buying a prepaid phone plan with minimal paperwork could eventually come to an end in the United States. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed new rules that would require wireless providers to collect significantly more personal information from customers before activating or renewing service. If adopted, the change would make it much harder for people to use phones anonymously, a move the agency says could help combat scams, robocalls, and other forms of fraud.

Under the proposal, carriers would need to verify and retain details such as a customer’s name, physical address, government-issued ID number, and an alternate contact number. The FCC believes that attaching real-world identities to phone numbers could make it easier for authorities to investigate fraudulent activity and track down bad actors operating on telecom networks.

The proposal is being pitched as a telecom equivalent of the identity checks banks perform to prevent financial crime. However, critics argue (via 404 media) that phones aren’t bank accounts and that forcing millions of people to hand over even more personal data creates new problems.

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Privacy advocates warn that the changes could effectively eliminate the concept of a “burner phone” — a device often used in conjunction with a prepaid plan by people who usually want an extra layer of privacy. That group isn’t limited to criminals. Domestic violence survivors, journalists, whistleblowers, activists, and individuals concerned about surveillance frequently rely on anonymous or semi-anonymous phone access for legitimate reasons.

Organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), and the Center for Democracy & Technology have criticized the proposal, arguing that scammers can easily obtain fake credentials while ordinary users would bear the privacy costs.

There’s also a cybersecurity concern. Telecom companies have repeatedly suffered data breaches, exposing sensitive customer information. Critics say requiring carriers to store government ID numbers and additional personal records could make those databases even more attractive targets for hackers.

The FCC’s proposal goes beyond robocalls, too. Agency documents suggest that the collected information could assist investigations into fraud, illicit commerce, national security threats, and abuse of messaging networks.

For now, nothing has been finalized. The FCC is still collecting public feedback and industry comments from telecom companies and law enforcement, with the consultation period remaining open until June 25. The agency is also seeking input on several implementation details, including whether prepaid and postpaid customers should be treated differently and what qualifies as a valid physical address.

The debate ultimately comes down to this question in the digital age: How much privacy should people give up in exchange for greater accountability online? The FCC appears convinced that stronger identity verification is part of the answer. Privacy groups, meanwhile, argue that the cure may be more invasive than the disease.

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