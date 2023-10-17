Speed test results reveal fastest internet carrier and smartphone in the US

TL;DR Ookla’s Q3 2023 Speedtest Intelligence report reveals that T-Mobile is the fastest US carrier by a huge margin.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max was also crowned as the fastest internet phone for the quarter.

Ookla, the maker of the famous SpeedTest website and app, has run the numbers and crowned T-Mobile as the fastest mobile carrier in the US. The company’s report shows that T-Mobile is leaps ahead of competing carriers AT&T and Verizon, with the fastest internet speeds on smartphones.

Median download speeds on T-Mobile during Q3 2023 were a whopping 163.59Mbps on modern chipsets. It’s a slight decline from Q2 median speeds of 164.76Mbps, but the new number still puts T-Mobile far ahead of AT&T and Verizon.

Verizon’s median download speeds were recorded as 75.68Mbps, which is less than half of T-Mobile’s download speeds. Meanwhile, AT&T had the lowest median download speeds at 72.64Mbps.

T-Mobile also reigned supreme in uploads, with a median speed of 11.1Mbps. Verizon recorded 8.66Mbps, while AT&T settled at 7Mbps median upload speeds.

Another feather in T-Mobile’s hat this quarter is that it recorded the lowest latency as far as smartphone internet is concerned. That means it takes the least amount of time for data to travel to devices running on T-Mobile’s network than it does on other carriers.

T-Mobile’s network consistency was also awarded in Ookla’s report, which found that the carrier had the highest consistency in the US during Q3 2023. 85.2% of SpeedTest results of the carrier’s network showed at least 5Mbps download and 1Mbps upload speeds. Verizon and AT&T followed at 80.8% and 78.4%, respectively.

Other metrics that add to T-Mobile’s network supremacy include the highest video score, highest 5G video score, and fastest 5G download speeds.

Which smartphone has the fastest internet speeds? Ookla’s data reveals the iPhone 15 Pro Max recorded the fastest median download speed, followed by the iPhone 15 Pro. The two iPhones were followed by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold4, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro in third, fourth, and fifth positions.

