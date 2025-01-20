Your phone could soon tell you when your earbuds are charged and ready to go (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new feature to alert users when their earbuds case is fully charged.

New strings related to the upcoming feature suggest it could work with all Fast Pair-enabled earbuds.

Android already has a feature that notifies you when your Fast Pair-enabled earbuds and charging case are running low on battery. Google is now working on a similar feature that will let you know when your earbuds are fully charged.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Late last year, Google rolled out a handy feature for Pixel Watch users that pushes a notification when a connected watch reaches 100% charge. New strings spotted in a teardown of Google Play Services version 25.03.32 beta suggest that the company could soon bring similar functionality to Fast Pair-enabled earbuds, alerting users when their charging case is fully charged.

Code Copy Text <string name="fast_pair_headset_case_fully_charged_title">Fully charged • %1$s</string>

The feature is still a work in progress, and we couldn’t enable it in the current release. However, it’s safe to assume it will function like the fully charged notification for the Pixel Watch. Users should see a notification on their phones when their earbuds charging case reaches 100% charge, and the notification should disappear automatically once the case is disconnected from the charger.

It’s worth pointing out that since Google is implementing this feature through Play Services, it should work with all Fast Pair-enabled earbuds and not just the company’s Pixel Buds lineup. In the case of the Pixel Watch, the company implemented the fully charged notification through the Google Pixel Watch app, making it exclusive to its smartwatch lineup. We’ll have to wait until the rollout for confirmation, though.

