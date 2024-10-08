Better late than never: Pixel Watch 'fully charged' notifications are rolling out again

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel Watch users report being notified on their phones when their smartwatch is fully charged.

Google began rolling out this notification last year, but many users weren’t part of the rollout then. We’re now seeing a wider rollout.

The Pixel Watch 3 brings better battery life to the lineup, but you still need to charge it after multi-day use. When you do, there’s no obvious indication on your phone that your watch is fully charged. Google remedied this with “Fully charged” notifications for the Pixel Watch lineup that began rolling out last year, but the rollout didn’t reach all users. Now, users are reporting that this “Fully charged” notification is rolling out once again.

Redditor Rocco632 highlighted the “Pixel Watch fully charged” notification that appeared on their Pixel 9 Pro XL when their Pixel Watch 3 reached a 100% charge.

Many users corroborated that the notification now pops up on their devices, even though the feature had supposedly “rolled out” last year. Since the Pixel Watch is compatible with Android devices at large, you don’t need a Pixel smartphone to get this notification, as this is likely handled through Google Play Services.

There’s likely some element of a server-side switch that got flipped for more users this week. Google hasn’t made any announcements for this feature, neither last year nor now.

