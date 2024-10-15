How to enable the new Theft Protection feature on your Android phone

Android 15 came full of new features and capabilities, but Google also reminded us of some features that are available to devices with previous Android versions. Such is the case of the AI-supported Theft Protection feature. Let’s go over what this feature is all about, and help you enable it on most devices running Android 10 or newer.

QUICK ANSWER To enable Theft Protection on Android, go to Settings > Google > All services > Theft protection and enable Theft Detection Lock. Tap on Turn on to confirm the change. Here, you can also modify extra security features like Offline Device Lock, Remote Lock, and Find & erase your device. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What is Theft Protection on Android?

How to enable Theft Protection

What is Theft Protection on Android?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Theft Protection is a feature that Google introduced alongside Android 15. It uses AI to detect if someone forcefully took your phone from your hands and ran away.

You’ll also find added features within this setting to further protect your private data and information. For example, the system can lock your device if it goes offline, as it’s common for thieves to turn on Airplane Mode after stealing devices.

There’s also Remote Lock, which makes it possible to use the device’s phone number to lock it. You just need to go to android.com/lock, enter the phone number, and hit Lock device.

Of course, you can always use Find My Device for these secondary features, but it’s nice to have options, and the Theft Detection Lock is certainly a nice bonus.

How to enable Theft Protection Now that you know what this feature is all about, it’s time to learn how to enable Theft Protection on Android 10 or newer devices. It will come disabled by default, so make sure to turn Theft Protection on, as you never know when your phone will get stolen. Best be prepared! Launch the Settings app. Go into the Google option. Tap on All services. Scroll down to the Personal & device safety section. Select Theft protection. Enable Theft Detection Lock. Tap on Turn on to confirm your selection.

On this page, you can also enable Offline Device Lock, Remote Lock, or tap on Find & erase your device to look into your Find My Device options.

FAQs

Which Android devices can use Theft Protection? Theft Protection is available for most devices using Android 10 or newer.

How does Theft Protection know when someone took my device? Theft Protection uses a few tools to determine if your device was forcefully taken from your hands. These include the device’s motion sensors, Wi-Fi, and smart device connections.

Does Theft Protection work when my Android phone is locked or off? No. Theft Protection is meant to protect your private information when the device is unlocked, so it will only work if your device is unlocked and in use.

