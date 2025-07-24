Facer is finally returning to support Wear OS 6 smartwatches

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Popular custom watch face distributor Facer is embracing Google’s latest Watch Face Format with hundreds of thousands of new compatible watch faces.

With this revamp, Facer will support smartwatches running Wear OS 6.

Additionally, Facer is bringing new watch faces, a new social feed, and an energy consumption label for watch faces.

In 2023, Google set out to improve the state of battery-hungry third-party watch faces on Wear OS. It introduced a new standard called Watch Face Format (or WFF) and started blocking legacy watch faces on Wear OS 5 — stifling third-party watch face marketplaces in the process — to ensure an effective transition. In response to these changes, Facer, the most popular provider of watch faces, is adopting WFF support and reviving compatibility for newer Wear OS devices, including the recently launched Galaxy Watch 8 series and upcoming Pixel Watch 4.

WFF creates a lighter environment for the watch face to exist and operate. It essentially enables custom watch face designers to create lightweight XML-based variations without executable code. While designers can configure the visual elements, the Wear OS platform handles the rest.

In essence, this saves battery and processing resources on the watch. However, WFF’s downside is that it can limit visual effects, such as depth, shadows, and movement, making the watch faces appear very digital.

Since Google has left no alternatives for developers, Facer’s move was inevitable. With today’s update, numerous watch faces in Facer’s library have been revised in WFF format. It says that “hundreds of thousands” of watch faces are already available in the new store, which is a good sign.

Facer

Facer is also launching new watch faces to celebrate the transition. Besides watch faces by indie developers, it has official collaborations with big franchises, such as Fallout, Star Trek, and The Smurfs, etc., and is now introducing an official range of SpongeBob SquarePants faces. It will soon add more options from Borderlands 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Masters of the Universe.

In addition to adopting the newer standard, listings for Facer’s watch faces will now display a “Power Impact” score, similar to energy ratings of appliances, to inform users about a particular watch face’s tendency to hog the smartwatch’s battery.

Along with these changes, Facer is introducing a new section, called “Looks,” to its Android and iPhone apps. Looks is a social feed where Facer users will be able to upload pictures of their watch faces, which will be automatically linked back to the app’s download page. This will roll out based on the region. The section will also link back to Facer’s official watch bands for various supported smartwatches. Note that you should ensure checking for compatibility if you have just bought the Galaxy Watch 8, since it uses a redesigned lug mechanism and won’t support watch bands from older models.

For watch face designers, Facer also brings a simpler Creator hub to help them generate WFF faces. Finally, to entice new users who may have missed using the app on the smartwatches running Wear OS 5 or newer versions, Facer is offering an introductory annual subscription of $14.99 (which is usually $19.99 for the first year and $39.99 thereafter). While there are no promos for existing Facer Premium subscribers, the company is offering 50% off on watch bands. Editor’s note: We have removed earlier statements that misreported Facer’s level of Wear OS 5 support.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.