This VPN provider is launching a privacy-first alternative to other AI platforms

TL;DR ExpressVPN now offers an AI client, ExpressAI.

ExpressAI is meant to keep your data private: information entered or uploaded isn’t reviewed by humans or used to train models.

The new AI is available as part of a bundle along with other ExpressVPN products.

AI is data-hungry: platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini are built on wild amounts of data, both scraped freely from across the web and collected from people interacting directly with the AI. Today, ExpressVPN says that it’s made an AI product meant to make one part of that equation better for consumers.

ExpressVPN has announced its first AI offering: ExpressAI. In contrast with other AI platforms, ExpressVPN says that ExpressAI doesn’t use any of your inputs to train AI models, keeping your personal data separate from the infrastructure supplying the AI interface.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

With ExpressAI, nothing you enter into the interface is used to train models, ExpressVPN says, and none of your data is ever reviewed by humans. ExpressVPN hasn’t created its own AI models for ExpressAI, instead leveraging a total of five different off-the-shelf models for different use cases, supplied by companies like OpenAI and Nvidia.

ExpressAI has been reviewed by German cybersecurity firm Cure53, which says that “the general architecture and technical stack used across the tested scope have been well-conceived,” though it does also raise some security concerns that it says merit “further refinement.” You can read Cure53’s 39-page write-up on its findings here.

ExpressAI is available now as part of a bundle that also includes ExpressVPN, the ExpressKeys password manager, and more. That bundle costs $20 per month when billed monthly, but right now, you can also grab a 28-month subscription in bulk for $209.72 — though time will tell whether consumer AI products are still available at the relatively low prices they are now come 2028.

Follow