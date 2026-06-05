This adapter adds Android Auto to most GM EVs, but there's a catch

General Motors, the legacy automaker best known for brands like Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac, has taken a hard stance on CarPlay and Android Auto — it won’t support the features on its electric vehicles . A company called EVPlay, which also makes CarPlay and Android Auto adapters, wants to will the gap. A new “EV Play LT” device brings wired and wireless CarPlay and Android Auto to most EVs made by General Motors. That includes the 2024, 2025, and 2026 model years of popular Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac cars.

The adapter costs $199, but it doesn’t require a subscription and only takes two minutes to install. It works by connecting with an app you can install on your GM electric car’s Android Automotive operating system. The hardware is a relatively small USB device that plugs into a data port on your car. The EV Play LT essentially streams and projects the CarPlay or Android Auto user interface on your car’s infotainment system using the companion app.

The catch is that the EV Play LT could become a paperweight if General Motors decides to block app and/or adapter, as EVPlay confirms on its FAQ page. The company explains the situation further:

It would not be easy for them to do so, nor would it be immediate or automatic; however, it is an eventual possibility. We would obviously keep up the good fight as long as we could, but ultimately they are in control of their system and customers should accept the fact that GM could eventually disable this. Of course, the question that always goes along with “can they,” is “will they,” which is really only a question GM can answer.

EVPlay goes on to argue that “it would be ridiculous for them to do so,” and the brand’s position makes sense. Anyone buying this product has already purchased a General Motors electric car, and third-party solutions like the EV Play LT keep customers satisfied. However, it’s certainly work acknowledging the risks before spending about $200 on an Android Auto and CarPlay adapter.