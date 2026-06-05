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This adapter adds Android Auto to most GM EVs, but there's a catch
1 hour ago
- The EV Play LT is a nearly $200 adapter that adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support to electric cars from General Motors.
- Most Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac electric cars in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 model years are supported.
- Aside from the high price, potential buyers should be wary of the possibility that General Motors breaks the EV Play LT’s functionality down the road.
General Motors, the legacy automaker best known for brands like Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac, has taken a hard stance on CarPlay and Android Auto — it won’t support the features on its electric vehicles. A company called EVPlay, which also makes CarPlay and Android Auto adapters, wants to will the gap. A new “EV Play LT” device brings wired and wireless CarPlay and Android Auto to most EVs made by General Motors. That includes the 2024, 2025, and 2026 model years of popular Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac cars.
The adapter costs $199, but it doesn’t require a subscription and only takes two minutes to install. It works by connecting with an app you can install on your GM electric car’s Android Automotive operating system. The hardware is a relatively small USB device that plugs into a data port on your car. The EV Play LT essentially streams and projects the CarPlay or Android Auto user interface on your car’s infotainment system using the companion app.
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The catch is that the EV Play LT could become a paperweight if General Motors decides to block app and/or adapter, as EVPlay confirms on its FAQ page. The company explains the situation further:
It would not be easy for them to do so, nor would it be immediate or automatic; however, it is an eventual possibility. We would obviously keep up the good fight as long as we could, but ultimately they are in control of their system and customers should accept the fact that GM could eventually disable this. Of course, the question that always goes along with “can they,” is “will they,” which is really only a question GM can answer.
EVPlay goes on to argue that “it would be ridiculous for them to do so,” and the brand’s position makes sense. Anyone buying this product has already purchased a General Motors electric car, and third-party solutions like the EV Play LT keep customers satisfied. However, it’s certainly work acknowledging the risks before spending about $200 on an Android Auto and CarPlay adapter.
Compared to the EV Play Max for Rivian cars, the EV Play LT for GM cars doesn’t include a computer or standalone Android experience. Instead, it relies on the Android Automotive operating system and accompanying hardware already inside electric cars from General Motors. This allows the EV Play LT adapter to be smaller and cheaper than the EV Play Max. That said, you can opt to buy the upgraded EV Play Max for GM EVs if you don’t want to rely on your smartphone.
The EV Play LT brings fan-favorite features in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to newer GM EVs, but it comes with a high upfront cost and an uncertain future. Are you tempted by this adapter, or is the price too high considering the risk? Let us know in the comments below.
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